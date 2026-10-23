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Big Lakes County, Big Lakes County councils agree on cost

by | Oct 23, 2026 | Councils

Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie can now move forward to hire a regional economic development officer in the coming months.

At its regular meeting Oct. 14, Big Lakes council agreed to hire a regional economic development officer with 50 per cent of the cost paid by each municipality.

High Prairie town council agreed at its regular meeting Sept. 8 to create the position with 60 per cent of the salary contributed by Big Lakes and 40 per cent by High Prairie.

However, Big Lakes CAO reported to council that High Prairie recently revised its motion to share the cost equally at its Oct. 13 meeting.

Big Lakes council passed a second motion to fund the position from the economic development operating reserve in 2027.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin was delighted both municipalities can work together to recruit for the position.

“We do need an economic development officer,” says Mifflin who chairs the regional economic development committee with selected members from each municipal council.

“All our partners are on the table for economic development.”

The position is recommended in a regional economic development plan from Deloitte Canada adopted by councils in April.

The starting annual salary and benefits range from $84,000 to $109,000. Maximum annual cost of the position would be $138,800 with 50 per cent paid by each municipality, Big Lakes’ CAO David Reynolds says.

The regional committee passed a motion at its meeting July 30 that councils proceed with the economic development officer and that Big Lakes and High Prairie each contribute 50 per cent of the cost.

Now approved by both councils, the economic development officer would become an employee of the Town of High Prairie and be based at the town office, the parties agreed.

Big Lakes would also seek provincial or federal grants to help offset and support ongoing costs of the position, Reynolds says.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

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