Big Lakes County buying new fire truck for Grouard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has allocated money for a new fire truck for Grouard as part of the fire department’s 20-year capital replacement plan.

At its interim budget meeting Dec. 4-5, council approved funding for a new pumper-rescue truck for a cost of $740,000 plus a 10 per cent contingency in the 2024 capital budget.

Fire chief Jason Cottingham says it will be a great asset to the Big Lakes County Fire Services.

“By having a dual pumper truck, we’re saving the county money,” Cottingham says.

“I’m always looking for efficiencies.”

The new truck supports the county fire services review recommendations that were adopted by council April 28, 2021, says Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning.

“We will continue to follow recommendations of the county fire services review to bring the apparatus fleet to improve grading of the Fire Underwriters Survey (F.U.S.) and follow the F.U.S. standard of 20 year or less for fire truck lifespan,” Olansky says.

The new truck is expected to arrive in 2026.