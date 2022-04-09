Big Lakes County charity golf tourney back in full swing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament will be back in full swing in 2022 after it was cancelled by COVID-19 the last two years.

At its regular meeting March 23, council approved the event for Aug. 18 at the High Prairie and District Golf Course.

Council fully supports a plan to host the charity event again.

“It’s a great idea,” Kinuso Councillor Ro- berta Hunt says.

“It’s time we celebrate something.”

She also volunteered to serve as the council representative on the organizing committee, which includes staff.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says the event is a good way to connect with other elected municipal officials and other government representatives.

“It’s great for networking and the MP and MLA usually attend,” Stewart says.

“We raise a lot of money for charity and it really promotes the county.”

Invitations are extended to municipalities, Indigenous communities, business partners, the local MLA and MP.

The tournament attracts about 100 golfers and features a dinner, live and silent auctions.

Since 2014, the County has hosted the event with the Town of High Prairie and the Town of Swan Hills as partners, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.

“The tournament was created to help raise funds for charity organizations and for networking,” Panasiuk says.

“It’s a first-class event.”

Since the event started, the county has donated $195,210.60 in the first six events to various charities.

High Prairie Health Foundation, Alberta Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) Stollery Children’s Hospital, Alberta Health and Stroke and Swan Hills Family and Community Support Services have been some of the benefactors.

Council decided to take more time to select the charities for the 2022 events.

High Prairie and District Victim Assistance Society and victims of the war in Ukraine were also suggested at the meeting.

Panasiuk says council can discuss and select the charities of choice at its next regular meeting April 13.