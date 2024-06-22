Big Lakes County considering carport at Kinuso

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has authorized its development officer to deal with a development permit in a direct control (DC) land-use district in Kinuso.

At its regular meeting June12, council approved a recommendation that authority for development permit application 23-D0043 within the DC district be delegated to the development officer.

“This is the first step for council to consider the application,” said Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning.

The County received an application from Terry Dow for a development permit to construct a 24-22-foot carport at Plan 042 4683, Block 4, Lot 5A, Olansky told council

“The parcel contains an existing dwelling and garage,” Olansky said.

Big Lakes’ land-use bylaw designates the property as being within the DC district.

Olansky told council the land is the site of former Forestry service residences.

“The general purpose of this district is to provide council with decision-making powers for the development and subdivision of lands which are inappropriate for control by traditional land-use districts,” Olansky said.

Section 6.15.1 of the land-use bylaw states that in accordance with the Municipal Government Act (MGA), DC districts are to be applied to areas determined by council to be unique or of special character or where particular circumstances or difficulties are present.

Direct control districts are intended to ensure that land use and development occur in these areas in accordance with any applicable provisions prescribed for such area in a statutory plan in effect or to be put in effect to specifically guide the implementation and administration of a DC district.

Conforming to relevant sections of the MGA and the subject bylaw, applications under DC districts will be received, considered and decided upon by council.

Section 6.15.2 of the land-use bylaw states that the authority for development and subdivision may be delegated at the discretion of council to the development officer and/or the subdivision officer and those decisions made by the lower authorities are applicable for Subdivision and Development Appeal Board eligibility.

Section 3.4.3 provides that upon receipt of a completed application for a subdivision or development permit pursuant to a DC district, council may, prior to making a decision, refer the application to the development officer, Municipal Planning Commission, any municipal department or external agency for comment.

At some point, as determined by council, before deciding upon the subdivision or development application before it, council shall provide public notice that a decision on a subdivision or development permit pursuant to a DC district is to be made and that council shall afford an opportunity to any interested person to make representation on the application and shall take into account any such representations made when giving final consideration to the subject application.

Council may approve, with our without conditions, or refuse the application, giving reasons for the refusal.