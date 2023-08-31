Big Lakes County considers tourist home discretionary

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An owner of a residential property west of Kinuso could soon be allowed to add a tourist home on residential property.

At its regular meeting Aug. 9, Big Lakes County council gave first reading to amend the land-use bylaw to add tourist home as a discretionary use in the country residential (CR) district.

The County received an application from Brian Hanna to amend the land-use bylaw, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development. He recently bought lots in the Spruce Point Estates east of Spruce Point Park and located in the county.

“The applicant has applied to add tourist home as a permitted use in the country residential district,” Olansky says.

“However, planning and development recommends the use be discretionary.”

She explains her reason.

“As a discretionary use, the development authority is not bound to an approval and can add appropriate conditions in consideration of the land and location in the county,” Olansky says.

“Development permit applications for permitted uses must be issued with or without conditions if the application conforms to the land-use bylaw.”

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 in the council chambers at 1 p.m.

Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy says the proposal is good local development.

“It opens the door for other in the area to do the same,” Zahacy says.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt says the change would benefit the area.

“We don’t have rentals our there and it is needed in the area,” Hunt says. “It’s good development.”

The general purpose of the CR district is to provide for traditional country residential living on rural lands in a manner that does not detract from the character of the surrounding agricultural community, Olansky says.

The bylaw defines tourist house as a dwelling unit operated as a temporary play to stay, with or without compensation, and includes all vacation rentals of a dwelling unit.

She outlines the reasons Hanna requests the amendment.

He says it will provide convenient year-round accommodation for families and individuals wishing to enjoy Lesser Slave Lake and amenities as there is almost none of that type of accommodation currently available in the area.

The development in which the lots are located is at Spruce Point Estates, which is adjacent to Spruce Point Park to the north, a campground with available campsites, a marina and various amenities.