Big Lakes County denies grant for seniors

Golden Age Club applies under community hall program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A seniors’ club in High Prairie was denied funding from Big Lakes County to help operate its activity centre.



At its regular meeting Jan. 27, council refused a funding request from the High Prairie Golden Age Club for $5,000 under the county’s community hall program for 2020.



The recommendation for refusal was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“The group had some confusion about the deadline for applications and believed that they had until Dec. 15 to submit additional requests,” Nanninga says.



As a result, she notes the club then asked that council consider its late submission for a 2020 operating grant under the community hall pro- gram.



In previous years, the High Prairie Golden Age Club had not applied for funding.



Funding for the club was cut $5,000 in 2020 and 2019 after the council granted funding of $1,500, which included seniors’ programming and the bus service.



During the 2021 budgetary deliberations, council approved the High Prairie Golden Age Club to receive $5,000 under seniors programming.



No funds have been budgeted to the group for community hall programming.