Big Lakes County exploring better drainage management

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Big Lakes County supports a grant application from Birch Hills County to create a report to assess drainage ditches in northwestern Alberta.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council agreed to write a letter of support to the Registered Regional Drainage Ad Hoc Committee for the Alberta Community Partnership grant application for $100,000 to research the registered regional drainage systems and develop a report.

Birch Hills County administers the committee.

The grant would research the registered regional drainage systems and develop a report outlining the findings and present recommendations to manage the ditches, says a letter from Birch Hills’ CAO Larry Davidson.

Other municipal members of the committee are the M.D. of Smoky River, Northern Sunrise County, the M.D. of Peace, the County of Northern Lights, the M.D. of Greenview, the M.D. of Fairview, Clear Hills County, the M.D. of Spirit River, the County of Grande Prairie, Saddle Hills County and Mackenzie County, according to Big Lakes.

“The grant funding will enable the committee to hire a consultant to review the materials collected from each municipality concerning registered drainage ditches and to develop recommended strategies for advocating to the provincial government,” Airth said.

“Big Lakes County recognizes the significant benefits that this project will bring to our community and others across the region.

“We are fully committed to supporting the committee’s efforts and believe that this initiative will contribute to the sustainable management of our drainage systems.”