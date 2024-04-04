Big Lakes County increasing water fees minimal 2%

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The cost of consuming water in Big Lakes County is going up.

At its regular meeting Jan. 10, council gave third and final reading to the fees bylaw to increase the water rates to $7.20 per cubic metre from $7.06 for metered consumption on the water system, water co-ops not on county lines and at truck fills.

For the second successive year, water rates increased as council strives to set rates that are cost recovery.

One year ago, council raised the rate to $7.06 per from $6.78.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux agreed with the increase.

“The reason for increasing the rate is to balance the books,” he said.

“We try to make it affordable for our ratepayers.”

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk supported Chalifoux.

“Our goal is to make this break-even,” Zabo- lotniuk said.

“We’re not even recovering our costs.”

Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith added municipalities never break even on water costs.

South Gilwood – Sunset House Councillor Ann Stewart agreed.

During interim budget deliberations, the rate for potable water was adjusted to $7.20, said Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

The proposed increase was presented and discussed by council at a special meeting Dec. 4-5 to prepare the interim operating budget for 2024.

Fees also increased to $7.20 for water co-ops on county lines and truck fills.

“Revenues from these rate increases would help offset expenses within water and wastewater budget sale of goods and services,” Cymbaluk noted.

He added the rate increase to consume water complies with the County’s strategic plan.

“Our strategic plan emphasizes sound financial management, efficient resource allocation and responsible decision-making,” Cymbaluk said.

“We will continuously evaluate and optimize our financial practices to ensure the long-term financial stability of Big Lakes County.

“By prudently managing resources, minimizing waste and maximizing value, we will enhance our ability to deliver essential services and invest in our community’s future.”