Big Lakes County is producing power

The Big Lakes County Shop Solar Project was commissioned on Oct. 20, and is producing power. The panels are located just north of the BLC Operations Centre. In the top right portion of the photo is Joe Quartly Trucking.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Making clean electricity is one way Big Lakes County is contributing to a green environment.



The County Shop Solar Project was commissioned Oct. 20, says a County news release. The project is part of their effort to produce more green energy.



“Council is very proud and grateful for the opportunity MCCAC, AUMA, and the RMA have provided to us in approving the grant funding for the solar farm,” says Big Lakes County Reeve Matthews.



“This opportunity is a large part of building sustainability and adopting a clean energy future for Big Lakes County.”



The project was funded in part by the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre [MCCAC], a partnership of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association [AUMA] and Rural Municipalities of Alberta [RMA].



The County was able to access over 41 per cent of the money required through the Alberta Municipal Solar Program, offered through the MCCAC. Other grant funding was provided through the Federal Gas Tax fund.



Cost of the project was not disclosed.



BLC’s mission is “building a sustainable municipality” in which the project helps realize.



“We project that these solar panels will offset our electricity use for the office and shop for the next 30 years and will even turn a profit,” says the news release.



The main objective of the solar farm is to reduce the cost of the direct energy used by the County. The solar farm produces the electricity used by the shop and office, and on sunny days the surplus electricity is sold back into the grid.



Over time, the credits the County will receive for selling electricity back to the grid will more than pay for the cost of the panels.