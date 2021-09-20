Big Lakes County Nomination List

Big Lakes County
Unofficial List
[1] to be elected in each ward
Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie
Kenneth Cox
Monica Kreiner
Garrett Zahacy
Ward 2 – Grouard
Daniel Brownell
Jeff Chalifoux
Mariah Herben
Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle
Ken Matthews
Jim Zabolotniuk
Ward 4 – Kinuso
Roberta Grace Hunt
Ken Killeen
Owen Saitz
Ward 5 – Faust
Melissa Gray
Robert Nygaard
Ward 6 – Joussard
Richard Mifflin – Elected by Acclamation
Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow
Donald Bissell
Cathy Hewko
Brandi Matula
Lane Monteith
Therese Morris
Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East
Tyler Airth
Donald Charrois
Lauretta Payne
Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South
Travis Beamish
Ann Stewart
David Vanderwell