Big Lakes County Nomination List

Big Lakes County

Unofficial List

[1] to be elected in each ward

Ward 1 – Heart River/Salt Prairie

Kenneth Cox

Monica Kreiner

Garrett Zahacy

Ward 2 – Grouard

Daniel Brownell

Jeff Chalifoux

Mariah Herben

Ward 3 – Gilwood North/Triangle

Ken Matthews

Jim Zabolotniuk

Ward 4 – Kinuso

Roberta Grace Hunt

Ken Killeen

Owen Saitz

Ward 5 – Faust

Melissa Gray

Robert Nygaard

Ward 6 – Joussard

Richard Mifflin – Elected by Acclamation

Ward 7 – Enilda/Big Meadow

Donald Bissell

Cathy Hewko

Brandi Matula

Lane Monteith

Therese Morris

Ward 8 – Banana Belt/High Prairie East

Tyler Airth

Donald Charrois

Lauretta Payne

Ward 9 – Sunset House/Gilwood South

Travis Beamish

Ann Stewart

David Vanderwell

