Big Lakes County nominations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several council members of Big Lakes County and newcomers have already filed nominations for the municipal elections set for Oct. 18.

Following is a list of candidates as of Aug. 5.

Ward 1: Heart River – Salt Prairie.

-Ken Cox

-Monica Kreiner

Ward 2: Grouard.

-No nominations received.

Ward 3: Gilwood North – Triangle

-Ken Matthews (incumbent)

-Jim Zabolotniuk

Ward 4: Kinuso

-Ken Killeen (incumbent)

Ward 5: Faust

-Robert Nygaard (incumbent)

Ward 6: Joussard

-No nominations received.

Ward 7: Enilda – Big Meadow

-No nominations received

Ward 8: Banana Belt – High Prairie East

Don Charrois (incumbent)

Ward 9: Sunset House – Gilwood South

-Ann Stewart (incumbent)

Deadline for nominations for all municipalities and school divisions is Sept. 20 at noon.

Candidates are invited to contact South Peace News to share their platforms and priorities.