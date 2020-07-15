Big Lakes County plans Wall of Fame ceremony

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will honour volunteers in 2020 despite two major events previously cancelled over risks and restriction in the coronavirus pandemic.



At its regular meeting July 8, council approved a motion to hold the Wall of Fame ceremony to honour two volunteers.



Council also cancelled events for Volunteer-Appreciation Week (April 19-25) and Seniors’ Week (June 1-7).



In the past, two or three volunteers are honoured at the annual summer barbecue, which was scheduled for June 18 and cancelled in April.



“Sometimes when we delay events, the people we want to honour are no longer with us,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



He also notes the Wall of Fame ceremony does not have to be done at the barbecue.



Matthews says that only a few family members of each recipient and council members attend the ceremony.



About 20 people attended the ceremony last year after the barbecue that drew about 440 people.



A recommendation to cancel the Wall of Fame program was presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



However, a motion to hold the event was made by South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.



She is one of two county representatives on the board of Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services [FCSS], which organize the events.



While events for Volunteer-Appreciation Week are cancelled, nominees will still get recognized.



Council approved a motion by Olansky to give each nominee a certificate and a thank-you card.



Before the pandemic was declared in March, FCSS received just 19 nominations, she says.



Last year, 389 nominations were received.



FCSS cancelled Seniors’ Week celebrations for several reasons.



“In the best interest of our vulnerable seniors’ population, group gatherings of seniors is unadvisable,” Olansky says.



Public health order restrictions for public indoor gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 50 people with physical distancing of six feet.



Due to unpredictable weather, an outdoor event may not be feasible,



Bus transportation for the seniors is not yet available to transport some of them to an event as was done in the past.



The rural programming budget was reduced to zero in the final budget.



For 2020, FCSS planned to host a catered luncheon in Faust and two events in High Prairie.



Attendance at the luncheon 2019 was 99.



The High Prairie events combined attendance was 101.