Big Lakes County preparing to lobby ministers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County plans to update briefing notes to lobby the provincial government and other agencies on various issues and priorities.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council passed a motion to review and update the priorities and briefing notes in the coming months.

CAO David Reynolds suggests council have a special meeting to discuss the briefing notes to present to ministers at the spring convention of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.

“We’ll set up another council workshop in early 2024,” Reynolds says.

“What do we want to present to ministers at the RMA convention?”

He says its important to update the briefing notes.

“To ensure all topics are up to date with arising issues that affect our community and surrounding area, administration recommends council revise briefing notes to ensure current issues are still valid,” Reynolds says.

He listed 11 ministries the county has prepared briefing notes and include current issues and priorities for each.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery:

-Dog handler position.

-Big Lakes supports the RCMP over a proposed provincial policing.

RCMP:

-Request a sergeant in Faust RCMP.

-Dog handler position.

-RCMP housing in partnership with the Town of High Prairie.

Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon:

-Housing.

-Grants in lieu of social housing.

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally:

-Process to duty process.

-Environmental approvals.

-Provincial broadband strategy and alternative funding models.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver:

-Legislated consultation with municipalities.

-Regulatory enforcement of unpaid industry property taxes.

-Local Government Fiscal Framework (new title for the Municipal Sustainability Initiative).

-End of tax break in drilling.

Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson:

-Veterinary access.

-Flooding and environmental concern in the areas of Buffalo Bay and Horse Lake.

-Fusarium and the Pest Act.

-Protecting good agricultural land from renewable energy farms.

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson:

-Funding for recreation.

-Duty to consult process.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange:

-Obstetrics at the High Prairie Health Complex.

-Plan to increase registered nurses in northern Alberta through Northern Lakes College and Athabasca University.

-Cancer treatment.

-Helipad at the High Prairie Health Complex.

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen:

-Paving on Township Rd. 752A and Range Rd. 141 (Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park access road).

-Funding for rural water distribution and regional delivery systems.

-Highway 749 paving between Highway 2 and Highway 679.

-Enhanced funding for local bridges in rural municipalities.

Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Smith:

-Flooding and environmental concern in the areas of Buffalo Bay and Horse Lake.

-Township Rd. 752A and Range Rd. 141 paving and overlay.

-Future Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre site.

Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen:

-Municipal consultation on public lands in Alberta.

-Township Rd. 752A and Range Rd. 141 paving and overlay.

-Upgrade access road to Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

-Grazing leases.

Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie:

-Future Swan Hills Waste Treatment Centre site.