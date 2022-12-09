Big Lakes County proposing 3-dog limit

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County residents may soon have a limit on the number of dogs on residential properties.

At its regular meeting Nov. 23, council gave first reading to amend the animal-control bylaw to limit the number of dogs to three per property excluding land in the agricultural district.

Administration received a request from North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk, who was concerned about barking dogs late at night.

“He recommended there be a limit on the number of dogs owners can have per residence,” said Brett Hawken, Big Lakes County director of community and protective services.

He spoke with county animal-control officer Mary Brust and she supports the proposed limit.

“She agreed it would be good to give the animal-control officer more teeth for people who have nuisance dogs,” Hawken said.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart questions why administration proposes a limit on dogs.

“Are we penalizing people because of one bad apple?” Stewart asked.

She opposed first reading, along with Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth.

Administration analyzed steps the county could take to control the problem.

“Administration recommended an amendment to the animal control bylaw as a response to ongoing instances of nuisance barking and dogs running at large in populated areas which can prevent the enjoyment of residents,” Hawken said.

The change will work in tandem to amendments to the land-use bylaw which will include steps to refine provisions on dog kennels, boarding operations and breeding operations.

Amendments to the land-use bylaw will be presented at a later date, Hawken told council.

Proposed amendments to the animal control bylaw would allow administration to proceed with further enforcement options when dealing with recurring incidents of nuisance barking and dogs at large, when owners have more than one dog.

Hawken realizes the limit of dogs would hurt responsible dog owners.

“Residents who are responsible pet owners by not allowing their dogs to run at large or bark excessively, but have more that three dogs, may be negatively affected the bylaw amendment,” Hawken said.

“Residents required to reduce the number of dogs they own may have a difficult time finding new ownership, surrendering their dogs to shelters or surrendering dogs to Big Lakes County due to shelters already operating at maximum capacity.”