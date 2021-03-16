Big Lakes County: Ratepayers will pay more

Ken Matthews, Reeve, Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County taxpayers will likely have to pay more for future capital projects as the provincial government plans to reduce funding to municipalities.



That’s a major concern from Reeve Ken Matthews as he commented on the provincial budget announced Feb. 25.



“They seem to be downloading to municipalities,” Matthews says.



A 25 per cent cut in the Municipal Sustainability Initiative [MSI] funding program for capital projects over the next three years is the biggest concern for the reeve.



“MSI is very important to municipalities and we rely on that to do a lot of projects and any cuts to that are not good,” Matthews says.



“Ratepayers will have to pay for additional costs.



“That’s part of downloading.”



He notes that cuts to MSI funding will start next year.



Matthews is also worried that funding will be reduced to the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program [STIP].



The government plans to start those cuts in 2022, he says.



“We were able to access STIP funding for several projects such as the extension of the runway at the High Prairie Airport,” Matthews says.



“For the past several years, we’ve applied for STIP funding to pave Hilliard’s Bay Road.”



On a positive note, he is pleased that the government will maintain funding for Agricultural Service Boards [ASB] and for Family and Community Support Services [FCSS].



He appreciates the funding support for agriculture.



“That’s very important to our community,” Matthews says.



“It’s important to agriculture, it’s the backbone of our county.”



Big Lakes is also grateful for continued funding for the Alberta Municipal Water Wastewater Program [AMWWP].



“We may look at some wastewater projects in the future,” Matthews says.



“Our water supply is in pretty good shape.”



AMWWP funding has allowed Big Lakes to upgrade many facilities and increase the capacity of storage, he says.



The new Joussard water treatment centre went into service in February 2020 and was constructed with $3.6 million in funding from AMWWP.



One major issue for Big Lakes and other rural municipalities is missing in the budget, the reeve says.



“Unpaid property taxes by energy companies was not addressed,” Matthews says.



Gas and oil companies owe $245 million unpaid property taxes to Alberta municipalities.



Since the budget was presented, he is upset that the government announced that municipalities will be required to pay 10 per cent of costs to recover after natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding in their boundaries.



“That will come from our ratepayers,” says Matthews.



He notes that several areas in the country have chronic flooding in the past few years.



Back to the deficit budget, he is happy to see the price of oil has increased in the past few weeks.



“Hopefully, that will continue, so that provincial revenue will go up,” Matthews says.