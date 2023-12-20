Big Lakes County ratifies interim budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County kept a property tax increase under 3 per cent as council approved a 2024 interim budget of $35 million in expenses.

At its regular meeting Dec. 13, council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in the property tax mill rate which will include a cost of living allowance for staff.

Council also approved an operating budget of $35,011,176 in expenses and a capital budget of $10,588,211.

During budget meetings Dec. 4-5, CAO David Reynolds presented a proposed municipal tax increase of 2.5 per cent to three per cent.

He said the tax increase is minimal when compared to other municipalities as he introduced the proposed interim budget in a prepared statement.

“Many municipalities across Alberta are looking at property tax increases greater than 4-5 per cent, some even nine per cent,” says Reynolds, who also serves as director of corporate services.

“Administration is pleased that we are able to find efficiencies and savings to keep the property tax increase as low as possible.”

He notes the County will continue to keep tax increases manageable.

“We understand any increase in property tax rates can be a burden to our ratepayers,” says Reynolds.

“This is why we will continue to invest in and research efficiencies throughout the coming years while working with council to strongly advocate with the provincial and federal governments for Big Lakes and the rest of the region.”

Projects in the capital budget will be funded by grants, cost-sharing and reserves, Reynolds presented in the budget.

Gilwood North – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk urges council to increase the coffers to support major projects in the future, including community upgrades.

“We’ve got to start saving money for some of these projects,” Zabolotniuk says.

“We know our infrastructure is aging.”

He suggests council discuss and prioritize projects at a council workshop planned for early 2024.

Reeve Tyler Airh agrees.

“It should be discussed more at our workshop,” Airth says.

“We are putting money aside in reserves.”

Reynolds says it would also be good to discuss reserves at the workshop.

Funding in the interim capital budget has been allocated for a walking trail in Enilda.

Most of the capital budget designates funding for public works projects that includes roads and bridges, upgrades to infrastructure for water and sewer systems, facilities, airports and vehicles.