Big Lakes County salutes seniors June 19, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Seniors in Big Lakes County were honoured at the annual Lakeshore Luncheon held June 7 at Triangle Hall. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosts the annual event that is located in a different part of the county every year. About 140 people attended the event. Above, seniors fill their plates. Left-right, are, Jean Ghostkeeper and Sharon Watchel, both of Slave Lake, and Rosanne Ochran and Mike Ochran, both of High Prairie. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Wildfires hindering Tolko, west Fraser’s harvesting plans NLC celebrates largest grad class in history Enjoyable afternoon Knights entertain fellow classmates at talent show