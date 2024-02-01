Big Lakes County seeks FireSmart funding for projects

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is hoping to score another large FireSmart grant to improve fire protection in the region.

At its regular meeting Jan. 24, council passed a motion to apply for funding to the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta for FireSmart funding for planning and wildfire threat mitigation.

No dollar amount was included in the report from Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning.

FireSmart funding of $60,000 was approved in January 2022 for Big Lake County which applied for $40,000 to create a consolidated structure-protection plan for four key areas of the region.

Fire chief Jason Cotttingham says a 2024 grant would cover 98 per cent of the costs of the projects.

Olansky adds the new grant would help with protection of people and property, increased resilience to wildfire, community preparedness and education and awareness.

Big Lakes is asking for money for several proposed projects.

First on the list is a project for planning and engineering for a fuel break and trail system within Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. The fuel modification would support the park, Hilliard’s Bay Estates and Shaw’s Point Resort.

A fuel break is an area where vegetation or other combustible material is removed to act as a barrier to stop or slow the progress of a wildfire or brush fire.

Fuel breaks are typically strips of land cleared down to the minimal soil to prevent fire spread and is used to define the perimeter of a prescribed burn fire or controlled burn and help contain the fire.

Second on the list, the County would develop a Kapawe’no First Nation Narrows community structure protection plan. The project would include a site visit to create a sprinkler plan for the structures.

Thirdly, council proposes to create a critical infrastructure data collection for Big Lakes and communities within its boundaries such as First Nations and Metis settlements. Information will aid in planning and operational decision making.

Big Lakes would intend to hire a summer student for three to four months to work with the county geographic information system (GIS) mapping specialist.

As the fourth project, council proposes to use FireSmart funds to start planning and engineering for dry hydrants. Dry hydrants augment the hamlets’ pressurized hydrant system by taking pressure off the water treatment plants, Olansky says.