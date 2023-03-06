Big Lakes County sets final budget meeting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has set a date in mid-April for a special meeting to discuss the final operating and capital budgets for 2023.

At its regular meeting Feb. 22, council agreed to a special budget meeting April 19.

“Changes from the interim budget to the final budget will be minor,” Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services, told council.

By that time, he added, council will have received figures for property assessments and requisitions from various government agencies for housing and education.

Before the meeting, council plans to schedule a council workshop to discuss some operational costs more closely.

At its regular meeting Dec. 14, council adopted an interim operating budget of $32,581,551 in revenues and $26,058,751 in expenses, excluding salaries, wages and benefits.

“Municipal tax revenue is based on preliminary 2022 assessed values and a 6.16 per cent increase in the municipal tax rate,” Reynolds said.

Administration is preparing a budget in ways “we can find more efficiencies”.