Big Lakes County streamlines letters of support

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Big Lakes County council has streamlined its process to approve letters of support requested by various parties.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council approved its letter of support policy.

The draft policy was presented by Joe Zdeb, director of corporate services.

“Administration is proposing a formal letter of support policy to guide how Big Lakes County responds to requests for letters of support from community organizations, external agencies, partner municipalities, and other applicants seeking grant funding from other levels of government or general program support,” Zdeb told council.

“Currently, requests for letters of support may arise in a variety of circumstances, including grant applications, partnership proposals, infrastructure initiatives, community development projects, and regional collaboration efforts.”

Requests are all currently approved by council during regular council meetings.

A formal policy now provides consistent direction regarding:

-When a letter of support may be issued;

-What criteria must be met before support is provided;

-Who has authority to approve or sign such letters; and

-What limitations or disclaimers should apply.

The initial draft policy was received by council at its regular meeting July 22 when administration was directed to provide further clarification on the approval process, Zdeb reminded council.

He added notable process changes now allow the reeve to approve a letter of support, provided the request is consistent with county bylaws, policies and strategic priorities.

Requests that include or imply financial commitments, advocacy, in-kind support, land contributions, fee waivers, or other obligations will still require council approval.

The policy states that in evaluating requests, administration may consider the following factors and provide recommendations where required, that the request:

-Aligns with council’s strategic plan;

-Aligns with council’s bylaws, policies, and priorities;

-Has community benefit and public interest;

-Has potential operational, financial, or reputational impact to the county;

-Complies with applicable legislation and regulations;

-Has consistency with previous council decisions and practices.