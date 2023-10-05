Big Lakes County terminates CAO

Jerry Gautreau

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is seeking a new chief administrative officer.

At a special meeting Sept. 25, council passed a motion to terminate the employment of Jerry Gautreau, states a Big Lakes news release dated Sept. 26.

Gautreau served almost six months, starting work with the county on April 5.

Council appointed an interim CAO – Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

All current county projects, programs and services will continue to proceed as planned, the news release states.

Council will be meeting in the near future to discuss its next steps.

No reason was cited for the termination.