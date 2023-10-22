Big Lakes County will decorate a tree

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting into the Christmas spirit with a new promotion of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

At its regular meeting Oct. 11, council accepted an invitation from the association to participate in a Christmas tree decorating contest planned for that could run in conjunction with Winter Light-Up on Dec. 1.

The County would be responsible to provide a tree, lights and decorations and provide staff to decorate the tree, grants officer Samantha Smith told council.

Cost to council to purchase the tree, lights and decorations is estimated at $250.

Interim CAO David Reynolds said the funds would come out of the operating budget.

Beautification plans to stage the event at Pleasantview Lodge along the new walking trails in the new outside courtyard.

“If there is enough interest, we would love to begin this event during Winter Light-Up,” association vice-chair Patricia Long wrote in a letter to council.

“Having this event next to the lodge will allow the elders to enjoy the holiday spirit without the risk of travelling too far from home.

“It will also encourage exercise, provide entertainment during the long winter nights and give seniors and families another place to create memories.”

If the event goes ahead at Pleasantview, the association plans to leave the trees up until Jan. 17, 2024, Long noted in her letter.