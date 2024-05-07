Big Lakes drops grant application

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has pulled its application for a provincial Indigenous and Municipal Policing Transition Study Grant.

At its regular meeting April 24, council approved a report from CAO David Reynolds for information.

The decision comes after council passed a motion at its meeting Feb. 14 to direct administration to apply for a provincial government Indigenous and municipal police transition grant for a maximum of $30,000.

Council approved the recommendation without any comments or questions.

The grant is available from the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services to assist local governments to cover the cost of investigating different police models and creating a feasibility study for a local self-administered police services or a regional police servicing model.

“Part of the process was to gauge the long-term feasibility of the study, alongside assessing the financial requirements, staffing necessities and local support,” Reynolds wrote in a report to council for the April 24 meeting.

“After thorough evaluation, administration determined that given the current financial conditions, workplace requirements and the existing policing ecosystem, it is not the appropriate time to proceed with the Indigenous and Municipal Policing Transition Study Grant.”

Reynolds noted the cost of a feasibility study launched by the City of Grande Prairie.

“Research suggests that a feasibility study of the caliber required will cost anywhere from $150,000 to $300,000 and will take potentially 12-14 months to complete with extensive staff time involved,” Reynolds said.

“Grande Prairie’s policing transition has a projected cost of $19 million over a five-year span, which includes transitional staffing, equipment, fleet assets, technology, infrastructure, recruitment, training and professional services with a 20 per cent contingency.”

The grant focuses on taking a proactive approach to explore and evaluate different policing models within municipalities,” grants officer Samantha Smith told council Feb. 14.

“The aim is to help Big Lakes and area identify models that can best address our unique needs, enhance the value of law enforcement and strengthen the trust between law enforcement and the constituents they serve.”

Grant funding can be issued to assist in researching local public safety needs, capital requirements and transition considerations.

The grant offered to municipalities and Indigenous communities helps them:

Consider different policing options;

Create a feasibility study or business case for a local, self-administered police service or a regional policing model.

Grant funding may also be used to pay costs to research local public safety needs, capital requirements and transition requirements.