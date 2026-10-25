Big Lakes, East Prairie strike road agreement

Big Lakes County will be providing maintenance to an access road in the East Prairie Metis Settlement area.

At its regular meeting Oct. 14, council passed a motion that the request for road maintenance of East Prairie Rd. (Range Rd. 161) for 21.89 km be approved as presented.

East Prairie and Big Lakes public works department met to discuss and negotiate a road maintenance agreement for the road within the East Prairie Metis Settlement, says Ben Letemplier, director of public works.

“Administration calculated the cost of $6,773.15 per km per year to maintain this section of roadway,” Letemplier says.

“This equates to $148,264.25 per year, invoiced quarterly in the amount of $37,066.06.

The memorandum of understanding states that:

-Big Lakes agrees to maintain the road generally.

-Big Lakes and East Prairie both agree that maintenance shall mean snow plowing, salting and sanding, crack sealing, and line painting.

-East Prairie is responsible for all other maintenance such as mowing, signage, bridge maintenance, weed control, patching and future overlays.

-East Prairie acknowledges the said road is under the direction, control and management of East Prairie.

-East Prairie acknowledges that Big Lakes is acting as a contractor and will not provide preferential treatment to East Prairie Road.

Maintenance services may be provided when crews and equipment are operating in the area or en route to other scheduled work locations.

Service levels and response times will be subject to operational requirements, road conditions, weather conditions, and the overall safety of county staff and equipment.

The agreement may be cancelled by either party to this agreement by providing a six-month written notice.

Richard Froese

South Peace News