Big Lakes FCSS kicks off Christmas hamper program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Christmas Angels program in the High Prairie region returns under Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.



Application for hampers opened Oct. 1, earlier than normal to deal with the growing need during the coronavirus pandemic.



“We are expecting an increase in applicants this year due to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on income levels in the area,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



“That is why we have started the application process early this year than in the previous year.



“We want to ensure everyone who needs a food basket can receive one.”



FCSS annually assembles and delivers hampers throughout the High Prairie region.



Last year, FCSS distributed 61 Christmas hampera that served 83 adults and 72 children.



In 2018, FCSS distributed 48 Christmas hampers that served 98 adults and 56 children.



FCSS is accepting only monetary donations to buy food for Christmas dinner for the hampers and one toy for each child.



The program is solely supported by donations.



“We can only provide as many baskets as donations received,” says Hanna.



“Donations of any amount can help us make a big difference right in our own community.”



Donations will be accepted until Dec 23.



Eligible recipients within the county boundaries appreciate the hampers, she says.



“It is our goal that every resident of the county enjoys food on the table and toys under the tree this Christmas,” Hanna says.



Applications will be accepted until Dec 15 at 4 p.m. No exceptions.



Donations and applications are accepted at all FCSS offices, the county admin building in High Prairie, and the county office in Kinuso.



Hampers will be assembled Dec 21 and the morning of Dec 22. Christmas hampers will be ready to pick up or be delivered Dec 22.



Big Lakes County will issue official charitable donation receipts for income tax purposes.



“None of this is possible without generous community support,” Hanna says.



Cheques may be payable to Big Lakes County and may be mailed to Big Lakes County; Box 239; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.

Who to contact/for more information

High Prairie [780] 523-0062

Joussard [780] 776-3811

Grouard [780] 751-3806

Enilda [780] 523-5925

Faust [780] 355-3896

Kinuso County Office [780] 775-3666

High Prairie County Office [780] 523-5955