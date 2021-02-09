Big Lakes FCSS offering activity bags

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Family Day returns Feb. 15 and families are encouraged to enjoy the day even though community events have been cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.



Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services is leading special promotions for the day.



Families in the High Prairie and Big Lakes County can even win a prize as they enjoy the day together, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



“For High Prairie and county rural residents, we are doing a Family Day photo contest where residents can submit a photo of their family participating in an activity together,” Hanna says.



Text your photo to Hanna by phone to [780] 523-0108 or e-mail High Prairie outreach worker Nancy Marquardt to [email protected] by Feb. 18 to enter to win a prize.



Family activity bags were also available to residents in the hamlets of Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



However, residents were required to request bags by Feb. 8.



FCSS suggests various activities for families on the Family Day weekend.



“Families could make it special by doing an activity together that they have never tried before,” Hanna says.



“Get out of their comfort zone and experience something new together.”



Families may also participate in many activities together such as baking, cooking, crafts, games, movies, outdoor skating, sledding, ice fishing, snowmobiling, exercising, yoga, and many more.



Hanna also suggests everyone in the family start a new and positive tradition.



“People could try to practise gratitude,” Hanna says.



“Consider starting each day recognizing or writing three things you are thankful for.”



FCSS is committed to offer support in various ways as families and people face challenging times in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We would like everyone to know that we understand this is a difficult time for everyone,” Hanna says.



“We are all experiencing a pandemic for the first time together.



“There are plenty of resources out there.



“You are not alone.”



She encourages people in the region to reach out to local FCSS offices for support and resources for life situations and Family Day.



People may phone offices in High Prairie at [780] 536-0062, Enilda at [780] 523-5925, Faust at [780] 355-3896, Grouard at [780] 751-3806, Jous- sard at [780] 776-3811 and Kinuso at [780] 775-3666.