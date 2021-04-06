Big Lakes FCSS to honour volunteers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans are underway for the High Prairie region to celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week April 18-24.



Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services [FCSS] is organizing a special presentation to recognize nominated volunteers since gatherings are not permitted by restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“No events will be hosted this year due to COVID,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



“FCSS will still recognize the volunteers in another way.”



Nominations were accepted by FCSS last month, with no limit for the five hamlets of Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso, other areas in Big Lakes and the Town of High Prairie.



“Right now it looks as though there will not be large gatherings permitted,” Hanna says in an email March 29.



“If the restrictions are not lifted by April 1, we will plan another way to honour the volunteers,” Hanna says.



FCSS revised its annual volunteer week promotion in February.



At its regular meeting Feb. 10, Big Lakes County council approved an FCSS recommendation to change the celebration to one county-wide event rather than one in each of the five hamlets.



If the event were held in 2021, Hanna predicts the county-wide celebration would attract potentially 40-200 people.



The celebration would include a dinner and awards ceremony and be open to only the nominees and one guest each.



Last year’s Volunteer Appreciation Week celebration in the region was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.



Prior to that, FCSS celebrated volunteers at dinners or social evenings with treats in each of the five hamlets.



FCSS allowed up to 40 volunteers to be nominated in each hamlet and up to 70 in the Town of High Prairie.



However, the limit was eliminated.



A separate event for High Prairie would continue.



In the past, each recipient received a volunteer-appreciation certificate and a gift bag with special items from the local municipality.



Watch for more details in the South Peace News about new plans to celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week.