Big Lakes fire crews responding to more calls

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Fire Services is responding to a growing number of calls in the region in 2020.



The county is served by fire districts based in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso.



“We have had 140 calls as of Aug. 31, which is much higher than our three-year average call volume of 80,” says Brett Hawken, acting director of community and protective services for the county.



“Just 74 of these calls have been in the county.”



Motor vehicle collisions, structure fires, and wildland and grass fires are the most prominent calls in 2020, Hawken says.



The major call of the year is the fire at the Strawberry Service near Kinuso on April 20.



About 40 firefighters from Kinuso, Faust, and Joussard fire districts of Big Lakes County Fire Services, High Prairie Fire Department and Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service based in Slave Lake responded to the scene after the fire was called in around 3:42 a.m.



Another major call was a search and rescue for a missing man in the West Prairie River area.



Both incidents resulted in no fatalities.



The county and fire department welcome Jason Cottingham as the new fire chief, starting Sept. 21.



“The main priority is getting our new fire chief up to speed and learning about all our districts,” Hawken says.



“We are very excited to see what he can do for the fire department.”



Big Lakes fire departmemt is also pleased to add a new communications system.



“Over the past year, the county implemented the Alberta First Responders Radio Communication System (AFRRCS) which improves our radio communication throughout the entire county,” Hawken says.



“This ensures clearer communication even in low-service areas.”



More volunteers to the fire department are always welcome.



Regular training nights vary in the fire districts.



Anyone wishing to become a volunteer firefighter can pick up information at the county office in High Prairie or any county fire hall.



For more information, phone the county main office in High Prairie at (780) 523-5955 or Cottingham at (780) 523-8778 or e-mail to [email protected]