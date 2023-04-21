Big Lakes funds new hot stove

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has supported a request from a Joussard community organization to provide funding to replace an aging range.

At its regular meeting April 12, council approved a request from the Joussard Homesteaders Society for $5,000 in emergency capital grant funding as the county’s 50 per cent contribution for a new commercial range for the Homesteaders Hall.

Reeve Robert Nygaard says council policy supports such a request.

“This is an emergency request,” Nygaard says.

“In the past, council has given emergency funding for capital.”

The current range is 41 years old and is no longer in working condition.