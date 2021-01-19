Big Lakes has ‘same concerns’ reeve says

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is reaching out to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn to deal with his poor performance as an elected representative.



At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council passed a motion after a closed session to send a letter to Rehn outlining their concerns and requesting progress on the county’s areas of concerns.



“We addressed the letter to Pat himself and we want to wait for a response from him before we decide what further action council may want to take,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We have the same concerns that other municipalities have that he isn’t doing a very good job in our constituency and for ratepayers.”



Since council’s decision, Rehn was removed from the UCP Party caucus by Premier Jason Kenney, who announced the move Jan. 14 on Facebook.



As a result, Rehn became an independent MLA.



“He’s still our MLA for another 2 1/2 years,” Matthews says.



“We’re willing to work with him.”