Big Lakes hears concerns, takes no action

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is taking no immediate action regarding an issue that could close the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

At its regular meeting Feb. 9, council heard clinic manager Judy Johnston explain the crisis of Alberta Health Services refusing hospital privileges to physicians wanting to practise in the private clinic.

She says longtime physician Dr. Robin Laughlin has been trying to recruit doctors to the clinic for almost 10 years only to be stopped by AHS, who deny privileges at the High Prairie Health Complex.

“We’re looking at possibly closing the clinic,” Johnston told council as she spoke for about 20 minutes.

Council took no action at the meeting but two councillors responded.

Sunset House – Gilwood South Councillor Ann Stewart expressed her anger with AHS about its treatment of Dr. Laughlin and his clinic.

“He has been persecuted by AHS in every way possible,” Stewart said.

She suggested Health Minister Jason Copping use his powers to try to change the situation.

“He is the minister and he can do everything he can,” Stewart said.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux questioned the actions of AHS.

“Why would AHS deny doctors hospital privileges?” he asked.

Johnston says she has written a letter to Copping about the issue before council members spoke.

“We have tried to get doctors in the clinic for eight years and we are blocked [by AHS] at every opportunity,” she said.

“They just want to control all doctors in this community,” Johnston added.

Physicians at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Centre at the health complex are also providing good service.

“It has nothing to do with the other clinic,” Johnston said.

“They have great doctors over there.”

She says AHS has no problem with giving hospital privileges to new physicians at private clinics in McLennan and Falher.

Recently, a physician eager to come to the HPMC was denied hospital privileges. His wife is also a physician and would have added a female physician to the region, Johnston said.

Many physicians from cities are looking for opportunities to relocate in rural regions, she told council.

“Doctors from cities want to practise in rural communities so they can expand what they do,” Johnston said.