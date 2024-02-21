Big Lakes honours firefighters

Big Lakes County honoured many of its firefighters at a celebration Jan. 13 at the Faust Community Hall.

BLC fire chief Jason Cottingham was awarded a 22-Years of Fire Service Medal for his many years of service and dedication.

Big Lakes County Years of Service Awards were as follows:

  • 5 Years: Amanda Caouette, Adam Caudron, Colebee Harding and Peter Spruyt.
  • 10 Years: Avery Getz, Hunter Wedmid and Michael Zatorski.
  • 15 Years: Ian Churchill.
  • 20 Years: Conrad Cardinal and Herman Sutherland Jr.

Fire Service Years of Service Awards were as follows:

  • 20 years: Kieran Moore.
  • 25 years: Mykola Wedmid.
  • 30 years: Fred Caudron, Darron Riddle and Jim Zinyk.

Alberta Emergency Service Awards were as follows:

  • 12 years: Brian Simpson.
  • 22 years: Jason Cottingham, Kieran Moore and Everett Samuelson.
  • 30 years: Fred Caudron and Jim Zinyk.

