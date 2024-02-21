Big Lakes honours firefighters

Big Lakes County honoured many of its firefighters at a celebration Jan. 13 at the Faust Community Hall.

BLC fire chief Jason Cottingham was awarded a 22-Years of Fire Service Medal for his many years of service and dedication.

Big Lakes County Years of Service Awards were as follows:

5 Years: Amanda Caouette, Adam Caudron, Colebee Harding and Peter Spruyt.

10 Years: Avery Getz, Hunter Wedmid and Michael Zatorski.

15 Years: Ian Churchill.

20 Years: Conrad Cardinal and Herman Sutherland Jr.

Fire Service Years of Service Awards were as follows:

20 years: Kieran Moore.

25 years: Mykola Wedmid.

30 years: Fred Caudron, Darron Riddle and Jim Zinyk.

Alberta Emergency Service Awards were as follows: