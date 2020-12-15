Big Lakes increasing water user fees

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Water user rates are going up in Big Lakes County starting in the new year.



At its meeting Dec. 9, council gave first two readings to a bylaw to raise the user fees for water to $6.05 per cubic meter from $5.45.



The rate is just over an 11 per cent increase.



a The new rate is still far below the full recovery cost of about $7.50 per cubic meter, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, who presented the recommendation.



The proposed increase will add an extra $8 to $10 per month for the average user, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



Reeve Ken Matthews says the fee should be higher.



“People have to at least pay the cost of what they use,” he says.



“We simply can’t afford to subsidize the costs.”



Councillors agree.



“We have to bring it up to cost,” Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says.



“We have to get it closer to cost,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx adds.



Matthews further states that council focus farther into the future to allocate funding in reserves to upgrade infrastructure.



“Some infrastructure is getting old and will need to be replaced,” Matthews says.



“I don’t know if a lot of [provincial and federal] grants will be available.”

Other rates rising

Under the bylaw, the County proposes to raise the fees for the dog pound boarding fee to $30 from $25 and to add a $15 administration fee for fines collected on behalf of the Town of High Prairie for dogs captured in the town.



The fees harmonize with those stated in the inter-municipal collaboration framework [ICF] between Big Lakes and High Prairie, Nanninga notes.



Council also agreed to further discuss the future of dust control on gravel roads.



Nanninga proposed to increase the fees to 100 per cent of the cost of materials for the first application, up from 75 per cent and 75 per cent for the second application, up from 50 per cent.



“If people want it, they can get it done privately,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



Council plans to adopt the bylaw and discuss dust control at its next meeting Jan. 13.