Big Lakes joins HPSD lobby for more mental health service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More services to combat mental health for students in the High Prairie region has become a priority for Big Lake County council.

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council approved a letter of support for High Prairie School Division to lobby the government for more local services.

Council agreed to write letters to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Health Minister Jason Copping after discussing mental health issues with the HPSD board of trustees on Feb. 8.

Big Lakes urges the ministers to implement a proposal by HPSD presented last year to provide prompt and timely service with local professionals and Alberta Health Services [AHS].

“This collaborative approach will expedite and enhance the student’s treatment,” Nygaard writes in the letter.

“The nature of the proposal allows the health teams already established in schools to monitor and communicate to AHS on the student’s progress while keeping parents as informed partners.”

Big Lakes also writes in the letter that students who need support in tiers 4 and 5 are not able to be supported by HPSD because of the complex nature of those required services.

HPSD proposes that, with full parental permission and support, a child in need can be referred to psychiatric services directly from the school division psychologist.

Nygaard says the division can help facilitate appointments by either providing technology or Internet links from the school or help transport the child to an AHS facility to meet with a psychiatrist or Telehealth services.

When the initial appointment has taken place, the HPSD psychologist will remain in contact with the psychiatric services to communicate progress, setbacks and goals achieved.

“This would be of benefit to the psychiatric service providers as well as monitoring the student’s progress to adjust medication, programs and outcomes,” Nygaard says.

Currently, a student who needs help outside the school division’s service must get a referral from a general practitioner.

“The doctor can then choose to make a referral and, if done, the student can wait six to nine months to see psychiatry,” Nygaard says.

“Many times, these children do not have the family support to get them to the referrals and less ability to get them to see a specialist.”

Without proper and timely treatment, the potential for increased risk to a student and those around them increases.

In extreme cases, the student’s behaviour escalates to a point where the child is mandated into custody, the letter states.