Big Lakes joins Woods and Water Route

Dale Harrison has promoted the route since as far back as 2018, when he stopped in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has joined the an association that promotes the Northern Woods and Water Highway that runs through the High Prairie region and northern Alberta.

At its regular meeting Jan. 24, council agreed to become a member of the Northern Woods and Water Highway Association. The 2024 membership costs $1,100, the annual rate for municipalities with a population from 2,001-5,000.

The highway runs through the High Prairie region, McLennan and Falher and stretches between Dawson Creek, B.C. and Winnipeg.

The fee includes a one-sixth page advertisement in the association’s highway tourism guide – valued at $320 – and a hotlink that connects the County’s website to the association’s.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin says the membership would be a boost to the local economy.

“It’s good economic development for our area,” Mifflin said.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux suggested council take an active role to promote the highway besides its membership fee.

“Maybe we want to get involved in the organization, more than just funding,” Chalifoux said.

The name of the Northern Woods and Water Route was initiated by McLennan CN employee George Stephenson in the 1970s. During the early years, he led cavalcades over the highway, which promoted the local region. His efforts netted him several awards.

Current association president Dale Harrison says the funds and membership fees help support work to promote the highway.

“We have included separate articles on Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso in our highway guide,” Harrison says.

Membership has many benefits to the county, he added.

“This membership will strengthen our application for signage and provide much-needed funds to expand marketing the highway,” Harrison says.

“Membership will offer your community an opportunity to help guide and strengthen our marketing efforts.

“Our role is to create a larger product to draw people from long distance to the region where they will connect with local marketing to determine where they will spend their travel dollars.”

The concept of the highway designation was formed in the mid-1970s as a holiday route and as a northern transportation passage for northern goods.

After 20 inactive years, the association was revived in 2016.

“Since then, we have produced and distributed more than 120,000 copies of our highway guide, attended several RV trade shows and had articles published in several RV newsletters across Canada and the US,” Harrison says.

“We are in the process of restarting guided cavalcades to take groups of travellers along the highway.”

He adds the association has set its sights to stretch to the West Coast.

“Our association is striving to extend the highway’s reach by going through British Columbia to the Lower Mainland,” Harrison says.

“This would enhance the tourism economy in all communities along the highway and bring opportunities and benefits to local businesses and residents.”

If the B.C. government acknowledges the designated highway, it would generate the opportunity to market the highway as the third Trans-Canada Highway, he notes.

Running through Alberta, the highway from Dawson Creek extends to Fairview, Peace River, Falher, McLennan, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Athabasca, Lac La Biche and Cold Lake.