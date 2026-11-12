Big Lakes launches survey to revitalize hamlets

Big Lakes County invites residents to share their vision to enhance local hamlets.

Citizens may express ideas in an online survey as part of a hamlet revitalization project.

Big Lakes will also host an open house in each hamlet at the fire hall, states a news release dated Oct. 28.

Open house sessions are scheduled for:

Nov. 16 – 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Kinuso.

Nov. 16 – 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at Faust.

Nov. 17 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grouard.

Nov. 17 – 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Enilda.

Nov. 17 – 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at Joussard.

Surveys are available on the website at biglakescounty.ca and must be completed by Nov. 27.

The survey is open to those living inside the hamlet boundaries, outside the hamlet boundaries and anyone operating a service or business in the hamlet.

The brief survey asks citizens for their concerns and ideas to revitalize the hamlet.

-What hot topics are on your mind when you think about the hamlet?

-Identify the top five issues that need to be addressed (safety, connectivity and accessibility, amenities and quality of life, other).

-Identify the top five opportunities that need to be addressed (safety, beautification, connectivity and accessibility, amenities and quality of life, other).

Space is also provided for other comments and suggestions.

Information from the surveys and open houses will be considered as project consultant Green Space Alliance, of Edmonton, drafts a report with recommendations.

A report is expected to be presented to Big Lakes by April 1.

After that, council is scheduled to review the report and consider recommendations before July 1.

Green Space plans to draft revitalization framework for each hamlet.

As part of the implementation plan, Green Space will develop a list of potential grants from provincial and federal governments for Big Lakes to consider.

“Our team brings extensive experience in creating custom-designed revitalization frameworks and place-making plans that align with client and stakeholder aspirations,” GSA principal Dnyanesh Deshpande says in the proposal.

“We would like to stress that GSA is particularly passionate about the topic of hamlet revitalization and committed to invest our own resources for the successful delivery for the project.

“GSA has developed and applied its own unique planning and design approach to hamlet, downtown and main street projects in small- and medium-scaled municipalities in Alberta.”

Since 2017, Green Space has been involved with the Town of Slave Lake in developing a variety of downtown visioning studies, policy documents and place-making initiatives.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard proposed the project to council at its regular meeting April 22.

He had attended a recent Community Planning Association conference where he received information on hamlet revitalization.

Green Space is a multi-disciplinary planning and urban design firm with experience supporting municipalities across Alberta and western Canada.

Richard Froese

South Peace News