Big Lakes pays more for PREDA

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will dig a little deeper to be a member of Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance (PREDA).



At its regular meeting Aug. 12, council accepted an increased membership fee from PREDA to 75 cents per capita from 50 cents effective April 1, 2021.



PREDA received verbal notice in March 2020 that it will lose 50 per cent annual operational funding of $100,000 next year from the REDA program under Alberta Economic Development, Trade and Tourism, county CAO Jordan Panasiuk says in a report to council.



“PREDA has to either significantly change what it does or find other funding,” Panasiuk says.



Council supported the recommendation, which will increase the county’s annual fee to $3,077.25 from $2,051.50.



Panasiuk says PREDA has not increased its membership fees since its original membership fees were set 20 years ago.



A resolution from PREDA was submitted by the 2019-2020 board for an increase and was reviewed at the annual general meeting on June 19.



PREDA organizes four quarterly membership meetings a year that focus on regional issues and research, PREDA states in a letter to council



Baseline local data is frequently the outcome of these meetings that are accessible to all members through the PREDA website. This information can be utilized by PREDA members to build economic development strategies, business feasibility cases, investor profile sheets, and data for marketing and advocacy.



Examples of data collected and made available through PREDA are vacancy rates, traffic counts, community health profiles, seniors’ housing, population profiles, and commodity production.



PREDA has requested proposed increased to other local member municipalities.