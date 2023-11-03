Big Lakes plans budget meetings

Big Lakes has set dates in December to draft and adopt interim operating and capital budgets for 2024.

At its meeting Oct. 25. council scheduled budget deliberations for Dec. 4-5 starting at 9 a.m.

Residents and other interested citizens will be invited to present ideas during public delegation time each day from 9-10 a.m.

Interim CAO David Reynolds believes the budgets will not be adopted on either days.

“I suggest they will come back to adopt at the regular council meeting Dec. 13,” says Reynolds, who also serves as director of corporate services.