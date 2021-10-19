Big Lakes plans water expansion

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A strategy to expand water distribution in Big Lakes County has been set in motion by council.

At its meeting Oct. 13, council directed administration to draft a plan to create a reserve budget and plan for treated water distribution on a motion by outgoing Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx.

He brought the issue up at his final meeting after serving on council for 23 years.

“Engineering for future expansion has already been done for Prairie Echo, Grouard and Triangle,” says Marx, who did not seek re-election in the election Oct. 18. He was first elected in 1998.

“If we don’t start a reserve now, I don’t think any of them will get water. We should try to get some grants.”

Planning in all three areas started in the past few years.

However, council has struggled to secure major funding grants to support the projects.

Marx was a strong advocate to get treated water in the Prairie Echo area.

“We have the only ward in the county without [treated] water,” Marx says in a story in the South Peace News issue of Sept. 13, 2017 when he was running for council.

“We still haven’t got water out to this area. We’re working on it and it’s close.”