Big Lakes prepares for elections

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting ready for the municipal elections in October.



At its regular meeting May 12, council confirmed the returning officers.



Council appointed executive assistant Jessica Plante as returning officer and Bronte Collett as substitute returning officer.



Collett will also become acting communications co-ordinator in July.



Nominations opened Jan. 1 and are being accepted up to Sept. 20 at noon.



Candidates may deliver nominations packages to the Big Lakes administration building in High Prairie at 5305 – 56 Street (Highway 2).



Polling stations will be open election day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Big Lakes has a council of nine members.



Voters elect one councillor for Enilda – Big Meadow, Faust, Grouard, High Prairie East – Banana Belt, Joussard, Kinuso, North Gilwood – Triangle, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie and South Sunset House – Gilwood.



The reeve is elected by council at its organizational meeting each year.