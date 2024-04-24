Big Lakes preparing to honour volunteers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers in the High Prairie region will be honoured at a special recognition supper April 18 at Triangle Hall to mark National Volunteer Week from April 14-20.

Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) will honour nominated volunteers in Big Lakes and the Town of High Prairie.

Each nominee will be allowed to bring one guest.

A total of 219 nominations were received by the deadline March 27.

Last year, FCSS received 252 nominations as 180 people attended the recognition dinner.

Volunteers were congratulated by Patsy Campion, FCSS outreach worker for Kinuso and Faust.

“We know volunteers are the backbone of our community,” Campion says.

“That is why it is so important to give them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominated volunteers received their certificates of appreciation as they entered the building.

The volunteer event last year was the first regional celebration.

Big Lakes council and FCSS changed the format after about 15 years when one event was held in High Prairie and one in each of the five hamlets, Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso during the week.

One large event is easier on staff to organize and host rather than several smaller events, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

The regional event will rotate around the county.