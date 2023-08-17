Big Lakes proclaims Rail Safety Week Sept. 18-24

A total of 14 cars of a CN freight train derailed in High Prairie at the crossing on Highway 749 by 50 Ave. on Jan. 11.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is on track with supporting train and railway safety.

At its regular meeting Aug. 9, council passed a resolution to proclaim the annual Rail Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.

The message was brought closer to home after 14 cars of a CN freight train derailed Jan. 11 in High Prairie at the crossing on Highway 749 by 50 Ave. Four carloads of wheat spilled on the north side of the tracks.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Administration received a request from CN Rail to request council proclaim Rail Safety Week, CAO Jerry Gautreau said.

“The purpose of this national week is to raise rail safety awareness among all Canadians and to highlight the ongoing commitment of the rail industry, its member companies and their employees to make the rail network even safer,” Gautreau told council.

“Every year, more than 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured because of unsafe behaviour around tracks and trains.

“Rail safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“By looking out for each other and working together, we can help keep our communities safe and prevent fatalities and injuries on or near railway property.”

Last year, 232 railway crossing and trespassing incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 66 avoidable fatalities, and 43 avoidable injuries, CN Rail states in the proposed proclamation announcement.

Educating and informing the public about rail safety – reminding the public that railway rights-of-way are private property, enhancing public awareness of the dangers associated with highway rail grade crossings, ensuring pedestrians and motorists are looking and listening while near railways and obeying established traffic laws – will reduce the number of avoidable fatalities an injuries caused by incidents involving trains and citizens.