Big Lakes proposes increase for fire calls

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is proposing to increase revenue to emergency calls provided by its fire department to help recover costs.



At its regular meeting Oct. 14, council gave first reading to a bylaw to add and update service fees.



The recommendation was presented by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



“While looking for alternative financial sources of revenue during fiscally restrictive times, administration recommends billing for all fire services within the county,” Hawken says.



“These changes allow us to bill at the rates set out in the Northwest Alberta Emergency Resource Agreement that we currently follow.”



Asking council about the fees, he says many of the current fees for services are lower than provincial rates.



Council agrees to increase fees.



“You better get closer to recovery now than in a year,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says fees should be standard with the province.



“You’ll never recover costs in fines,” he says.



Administration plans to present the fees at an upcoming meeting for second reading.



The bylaw is written in a way that may allow ratepayers without insurance to have their bill waived or reduced by council, and may allow ratepayers with insurance to have their fee reduced to their insurance coverage, Hawken says.



Ratepayers will be sent a letter that outlines their options, stating which bylaw the invoice refers to and a contact person to help walk through the process of waiving or reducing the fees based on financial hardship and or insurance coverage.



Council may waive or reduce the fees payable upon request based on financial circumstances and/or insurance coverage.



Big Lakes County provides fire services at Kinuso, Faust, Joussard, Enilda and Grouard. They service rural High Prairie under an agreement with the Town of High Prairie.