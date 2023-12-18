Big Lakes proposing 3% tax increase

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Property taxes in Big Lakes County may increase by up to three per cent in 2024.

At its interim budget meeting Dec. 4-5, council discussed the proposed interim operating and capital budgets.

“Municipal tax revenue is based on preliminary 2023 assessed property values and municipal tax increase of 2.5 per cent to three per cent,” said interim CAO David Reynolds, who also serves as director of corporate services.

He presented a proposed interim operating budget of $34,353,912 in expenses.

Salaries and wages for staff were amended to account for a 3.5 per cent increase in the cost-of-living allowance as well as grid step increases.

“Current service levels will be maintained,” Reynolds told council.

Council did not discuss the proposed increases in wages, COLA and tax rates during two days of budget deliberations.

Reynolds plans to present the updated budget for council to review and approve at its next regular meeting Dec. 13.

Council may also discuss one suggestion from a county resident. Speaking by telephone as citizens were invited to offer ideas to council, Diana Oliver suggested Big Lakes and High Prairie merge as municipalities.

“I would like council to consider amalgamating with the Town of High Prairie to be as efficient as we can,” said Oliver, who served as High Prairie mayor from 1992-98.

“We have to be as reasonable as possible to cut costs.”

Addressing council on the second day, she said costs could be reduced by sharing services and equipment, not duplicating services.

Reynolds says the administration is committed to being frugal.

“We want to find more efficiencies,” Reynolds said as he introduced the proposed budget Dec. 4.

He added administration plans to bring back a proposal to increase water and sewer rates in early January 2024.

“It’s more of cost recovery,” Reynolds said.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux asked if council would consider hiring an economic development officer.

“Economic development drives our county,” Chalifoux said.

Reynolds replied an economic development role may be considered as council reviews the CAO position currently under an interim label.

Council also discussed a proposed capital budget of $13.9 million as presented by Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

Capital includes several community upgrade capital projects that council prioritized at its regular meeting June 14.

Council plans a major project in Faust to upgrade Third Ave. SW and Fourth Ave. SW with asphalt, curb and gutter.

“It would definitely improve the overall characteristic of the area and the streets would be wider,” Cymbaluk said.

Plans to develop a community hall in Grouard are also on the budget. Chalifoux asked how the hall would be managed, by a community organization or the County.

Reeve Tyler Airth replied that is still being decided.

“We need to come back with a policy.”

Reynolds said he plans to present a proposed policy in 2024.

A walking trail in Enilda is also planned as Cymbaluk said the best option is along Railway Ave. while solar street lights in Joussard is another proposed project.