Big Lakes pulls out of CARES grant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has pulled out of a provincial grant for economic development under a program that is uncertain during the coronovirus pandemic.



At its meeting Dec. 9, council directed staff to withdraw from a Community and Regional Economic Support [CARES] grant for 2020-21.



“The CARES grant was started at the beginning of 2020, but put on hold after March due to the COVID pandemic and uncertainty in funding with oil and gas tax revenue,” says a report from Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



Hawken recommended council withdraw from the grant, which would save the County $137,000 to $158,000, which depends if CARES pays 40 per cent for the work completed in January to March 2020.



Big Lakes committed $179,000 over two years for the grant for $358,000 from the provincial government, he says.



Administration applied for an extension to allow the County to not lose time on its projects through the grant as of Nov. 30.



“It’s been a grueling process trying to get an extension, 5 1/2 months,” Hawken says.



“The extension has been placed with the provincial government manager in charge of CARES funding, but no official decision has been made,” Hawken says.



Reeve Ken Matthews urged council to remain committed to the grant to help build the economy as businesses struggle to survive in the pandemic.



“With COVID, we should change our direction and help local businesses,” he says.



“There are other options we could explore.”



He also suggested the County develop a regional tourism website that would include High Prairie and Swan Hills.



Hawken says it would cost the County about $29,000.



Matthews advised council to wait for an extension and voted against the recommendation by Hawken, along with High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch, South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard and Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen voted in favour of the recommendation.



Joussard Councillor Richard Simard was absent from the meeting.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says he doubts the government would change the primary projects approved in the grant.



“I’m very confident the government would not accept that.”

The six primary projects under the approved grant included: