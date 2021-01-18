Big Lakes reaches out to Rehn

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has reached out to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn to deal with his poor performance as an elected representative.

At its regular meeting Jan. 13, council passed a motion from a closed session to send a letter to Rehn outlining the county’s concerns and requesting progress on the county’s areas of concerns.

The letter may be released to the public after council receives a response from Rehn, Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“We addressed the letter to Pat himself and we want to wait for a response from him before we decide what further action council may want to take,” Matthews says.

“We have the same concerns that other municipalities have that he isn’t doing a very good job in our constituency and for ratepayers.”

Since council’s decision, Rehn was removed from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus by Premier Jason Kenney, who announced the move Jan. 14 on Facebook.

As a result, Rehn became an independent MLA.

“He’s still our MLA for another two-and-a-half years,” Matthews says.

“We’re willing to work with him.”

Kenney in his post says Rehn is not representing the MLA constituency.

“He has made no meaningful effort to work in his constituency or properly to represent his hard-working constituents,” Rehn says.

Rehn was elected in the last provincial election April 16, 2019.