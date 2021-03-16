Big Lakes recommits to STARS

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has committed annual funding to STARS air ambulance service for four more years.



At is meeting March 10, council approved a recommendation to pledge $25,000 a year to sponsor STARS [Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society] for four years starting in 2022.



Council members value the service of STARS in the region.



Reeve Ken Matthews says “25,000 to save lives is cheap”.



“They are a very important part of our health system.”



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx spokes against the recommendation. He says it could leave council in a bind as they face potential financial challenges in the next few years.



Big Lakes has financially supported STARS for 14 years and has contributed $25,000 a year for the past few years after a long-term commitment in 2017.



Council passed a motion to also pledge $25,000 for 2021.



“We are truly grateful for municipal partners like Big Lakes County,” says Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison.