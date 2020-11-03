Big Lakes renews contract with auditor

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has finalized its financial auditor for the next few years.



At its meeting Oct. 28, council appointed Metrix Group LLP, of Edmonton, as their auditor for five years. A price was not disclosed.



The recommendation was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Formerly known as Hawkings Epp Dumont LLP, the company has been the County’s auditor since 2003, Nanninga says.



Auditing services were put out for a request for proposals because the previous contract ends in 2020.



“Four bids were received and scored in criteria including price, demonstrated understanding of Big Lakes County, quality of bid submission and appropriate reference checks,” Nanninga says.



“The bid submitted by Metrix Group is comparable to current budget amounts, simply adjust for inflation.”



Continuity of an auditor generally lead to efficiencies and lower-priced audit services, she says.



“It takes a lot of work to change auditors,” Nanninga says.



Metrix Group will also audit the Big Lakes County Library Board, Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament, Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services



While the winning bid scored 85 per cent, one proposal received 75 per cent and two proposals scored 60.