Big Lakes sending 2 to rural schools symposium

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is sending two members back to school – sort of!

At its regular meeting Jan. 10 council authorized North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk and Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt to attend the Alberta Rural Education Symposium March 3-5 in Edmonton.

The symposium was initiated in 2012 by the minister of education and has grown over the years.

Council responded to an invitation to attend the symposium from High Prairie School Division in a letter signed by chair Joy McGregor.

“Cultivating Relationships, Nurturing Connections and Harvesting Success” is the theme in 2024.

“The symposium is one that encourages attendees from rural communities to come together to engage in conversations focused on positively impacting the experience of rural Albertans,” McGregor writes in a letter to council.

“It is a chance to hear ideas, discuss experiences and develop strategies that will support the growth of vibrant communities in rural Alberta.”

Chalifoux and Faust Councillor Councillor Robert Nygaard attended the symposium last year.

As discussion began, Zabolotniuk asked if it would be helpful for the County to send council members to attend.

“Is there a benefit for us, is it worthwhile going?” Zabolotniuk asked.

Chalifoux says it would be an advantage to attend.

“It had benefits to the county,” Chalifoux replied.

“It was good for networking and understanding challenges and difficulties and how we can collaborate and find solutions.”

Nygaard agreed it would benefit council.

Hunt said the county has two rural schools that are having difficulty with enrolment, naming Kinuso School, which serves students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

“It’s struggling,” she said.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin added Joussard School (K-6) is also in the same situation.

“Joussard is nowhere near its capacity,” Mifflin said.

McGregor notes schools are vital to sustain rural regions.

“Schools and school jurisdictions are an integral part of the rural landscape.

“We also know that we need to work in partnership with our local communities to promote all that rural Alberta has to offer.”

The symposium’s program again will feature a Minister’s Panel and several renowned presenters –Chief Cadmus Delorme, Dr. Leyton Schllert, Jordan Tinney and Dr. Ken Coates, she said.

“Their expertise and insights will offer invaluable perspectives on fostering leadership and building robusts relationships within the unique landscape of rural education,” McGregor wrote.

She appreciates Big Lakes council supporting the event.

“While we are enthusiastic about your attendance, High Prairie School Division not responsible for any expenses associated with participation,” McGregor noted.

“Your municipality is kindly requested to cover all expenses incurred by your councillors in relation to this event.”