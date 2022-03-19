Big Lakes sponsors May 14-15 gun show

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has targeted funding for the 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show set for May 14-15.

At its regular meeting March 9, council approved a sponsorship grant of $600 for the show that was cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

The sponsorship grant provides the county with a 10-foot-by-10-foot exhibit space, providing promotional items wrist bands and two tickets for the trade show dinner, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“The annual event draws crowds of over 4,000 people an is an excellent opportunity for the county to support the community and promote its image,” Hawken says.

“It promotes the Big Lakes County brand.”

The High Prairie Fish and Game Association is happy the show is back.

Organizers hope to attract a high number of vendors and large crowds that have previously attended the event held at the Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the High Prairie Curling Rink.

Formerly held in mid-April, the gun show has drawn about 150 exhibitors from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan and crowds of 4,000-5,000.

The show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden products, and local businesses and organizations.